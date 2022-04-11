Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From CODA to Hawkeye, the surge of sign languages on screen is a sign of better things to come for the Deaf community

By Naja Later, Academic Tutor in Media and Communications, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
Oscar winning film CODA has shone a light on what accessibility and representation for the deaf community means on film and TV.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Blood, tears, and anger in Khorog
~ Endometriosis: How advocacy, awareness and algorithms could shorten the long wait for diagnosis and treatment
~ Best Easter pageant ever? Half a century of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
~ Hidden women of history: 'the Buzzwinker' Ellen Miles, child convict, goldfields pickpocket and vagrant
~ 3 reasons your teenager might skip breakfast – don't fuss but do encourage a healthy start
~ The Morrison government wants farmers to profit from looking after the land – but will anyone want to pay?
~ 'Impulsive psychopaths like crypto': research shows how 'dark' personality traits affect Bitcoin enthusiasm
~ Populism and the federal election: what can we expect from Hanson, Palmer, Lambie and Katter?
~ Renters spend 10 times as much on housing as petrol. Where's their cost-of-living relief?
~ Oceans and their largest inhabitants could be the key to storing our carbon emissions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter