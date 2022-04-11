Vladimir Putin, the czar of macho politics, is threatened by gender and sexuality rights
By Valerie Sperling, Professor of Political Science, Clark University
Alexandra Novitskaya, PhD Candidate, Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Stony Brook University (The State University of New York)
Janet Elise Johnson, Professor of Political Science and Women's/Gender Studies, Brooklyn College
Lisa McIntosh Sundstrom, Professor of Political Science, University of British Columbia
Putin has been consumed with presenting a hyper-macho image throughout his presidency. And in recent years, he’s ramped up sexist and LGBTQ-phobic rhetoric.
- Monday, April 11, 2022