Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Serbia: RSF’s ten recommendations to newly elected officials for strengthening press freedom and trustworthiness of information

By paulinea
NewsOn the occasion of the anniversary of the assassination of the journalist Slavko Curuvija, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges officials elected in Serbia’s presidential and parliamentary election to demonstrate strong support for the right to information. In particular, the organisation advocates proactive policy in favour of press freedom, a judicial system that protects journalists, and a legislative and regulatory framework that guarantees media independence.While today, 11 April, marks 23 years since the assassination of the investigative journalist Slavko Curuvija, the perpetrators…


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


