Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine conflict: Kazakhstan's difficult balancing act between need for Russian support and popular opposition to the war

By Bhavna Dave, Senior Lecturer, Politics of Central Asia, SOAS, University of London
Share this article
Vliadimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has put pressure on the leadership of neighbouring Kazakhstan, which only two months ago hosted Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) troops on its soil. The country’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, turned to Putin for military help in January when his rivals hijacked peaceful protests on fuel price hikes to organise attacks on government buildings.

As Putin promptly obliged, it was the first…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Act quickly to protect Afghan journalists, RSF tells new UN special rapporteur
~ Serbia: RSF’s ten recommendations to newly elected officials for strengthening press freedom and trustworthiness of information
~ How poetry can help communicate science to a more diverse audience
~ No space for a heat pump? Here’s how your whole street could get off gas heating
~ First round of the French election: apparent stability, yet a profound reconfiguration
~ Water fights, magical decapitated heads and family reunions – the Southeast Asian festival of Songkran has it all
~ Penance and plague: How the Black Death changed one of Christianity's most important rituals
~ Great white sharks occasionally hunt in pairs - new research sheds light on social behavior of these mysterious predators
~ Why do cats' eyes glow in the dark?
~ Mismanaged cloud services put user data at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter