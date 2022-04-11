Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Electrifying homes to slow climate change: 4 essential reads

By Jennifer Weeks, Senior Environment + Energy Editor, The Conversation
Share this article
The latest reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change show that to avoid massive losses and damage from global warming, nations must act quickly to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The good news is that experts believe it’s possible to cut global greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 through steps such as using energy more efficiently, slowing deforestation and speeding up the adoption…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Act quickly to protect Afghan journalists, RSF tells new UN special rapporteur
~ Serbia: RSF’s ten recommendations to newly elected officials for strengthening press freedom and trustworthiness of information
~ How poetry can help communicate science to a more diverse audience
~ No space for a heat pump? Here’s how your whole street could get off gas heating
~ Ukraine conflict: Kazakhstan's difficult balancing act between need for Russian support and popular opposition to the war
~ First round of the French election: apparent stability, yet a profound reconfiguration
~ Water fights, magical decapitated heads and family reunions – the Southeast Asian festival of Songkran has it all
~ Penance and plague: How the Black Death changed one of Christianity's most important rituals
~ Great white sharks occasionally hunt in pairs - new research sheds light on social behavior of these mysterious predators
~ Why do cats' eyes glow in the dark?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter