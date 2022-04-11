Psychological tips aren’t enough – policies need to address structural inequities so everyone can flourish
By Sarah S. Willen, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Research Program on Global Health & Human Rights at the Human Rights Institute, University of Connecticut
Abigail Fisher Williamson, Associate Professor of Political Science and Public Policy and Law, Trinity College
Colleen Walsh, Associate Professor of Health Sciences, Cleveland State University
For people who struggle to meet their basic needs, it will take a lot more than simple psychological exercises to flourish. It will take systemic change.
