Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How fans fall in love with women's football

By Stacey Pope, Associate Professor in the Department of Sport and Exercise Sciences, Durham University
Rachel Allison, Associate Professor of Sociology, Mississippi State University
Share this article
Women’s football is on the rise. Tickets for the final of the Women’s European Championship, due to take place at Wembley Stadium on 31 July 2022, recently sold out within less than an hour of going on sale. The match could break the attendance record for any European Championship match, men or women’s.

History was also made on March 30 2022, when 91,553 fans attended the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Real Madrid. This was the biggest-ever…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Act quickly to protect Afghan journalists, RSF tells new UN special rapporteur
~ Serbia: RSF’s ten recommendations to newly elected officials for strengthening press freedom and trustworthiness of information
~ How poetry can help communicate science to a more diverse audience
~ No space for a heat pump? Here’s how your whole street could get off gas heating
~ Ukraine conflict: Kazakhstan's difficult balancing act between need for Russian support and popular opposition to the war
~ First round of the French election: apparent stability, yet a profound reconfiguration
~ Water fights, magical decapitated heads and family reunions – the Southeast Asian festival of Songkran has it all
~ Penance and plague: How the Black Death changed one of Christianity's most important rituals
~ Great white sharks occasionally hunt in pairs - new research sheds light on social behavior of these mysterious predators
~ Why do cats' eyes glow in the dark?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter