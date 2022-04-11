Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Combined power of two telescopes is helping crack the mystery of eerie rings in the sky

By Jordan Collier, ilifu Support Astronomer, Inter-University Institute for Data Intensive Astronomy
Share this article
When astronomers dream of their ideal telescopes, it’s not that different to what people want from their TVs and computer monitors. Images they produce should be large and high definition, such as those from the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), which have ~10k resolution (beyond the typical quality you get from digital TVs and digital cinematography). And they should have a high dynamic range, indicating high quality imaging with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Act quickly to protect Afghan journalists, RSF tells new UN special rapporteur
~ Serbia: RSF’s ten recommendations to newly elected officials for strengthening press freedom and trustworthiness of information
~ How poetry can help communicate science to a more diverse audience
~ No space for a heat pump? Here’s how your whole street could get off gas heating
~ Ukraine conflict: Kazakhstan's difficult balancing act between need for Russian support and popular opposition to the war
~ First round of the French election: apparent stability, yet a profound reconfiguration
~ Water fights, magical decapitated heads and family reunions – the Southeast Asian festival of Songkran has it all
~ Penance and plague: How the Black Death changed one of Christianity's most important rituals
~ Great white sharks occasionally hunt in pairs - new research sheds light on social behavior of these mysterious predators
~ Why do cats' eyes glow in the dark?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter