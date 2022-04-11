Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Zelensky's 'special mechanism' for prosecuting war crimes explained

By Kathryn Allinson, Lecturer in Law, University of Bristol Law School, University of Bristol
Lawrence Hill-Cawthorne, Associate Professor of Law, University of Bristol
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced recently that he had approved a decision to create a “special mechanism of justice in Ukraine” to investigate Russian “crimes” in Ukraine. The question now is what this special mechanism is and how it will fit with existing processes for ensuring accountability for crimes committed by Russia and its soldiers.

Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine was met with widespread…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


