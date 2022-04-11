Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF deplores owner’s decision to close leading Algerian daily

By lfollea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the owner’s decision to close the leading Algerian French-language daily Liberté, which has been subjected to constant harassment from the government’s highest level in recent years. The paper’s sudden sacrifice for no good reason bodes ill for other Algerian media, RSF’s says. In the 30 years that it has existed, Liberté has been appreciated for the quality of its reporting, its coverage of provincial as well as national news and, not least, the internationally


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


