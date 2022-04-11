Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: RSF urges for release of a former Stand News columnist

By hytang
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the release of Allan Au, a veteran journalist and columnist for the now defunct media outlet Stand News who was arrested in Hong Kong today under suspicion of ‘conspiracy to publish seditious publication’.On 11th April, Allan Au, a veteran journalist and columnist for the now defunct independent media outlet Stand News, was


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ RSF deplores owner’s decision to close leading Algerian daily
~ Do you shop for second-hand clothes? You're likely to be more stylish
~ Platforms supporting Ukrainian refugees must prioritise their safety — or risk exposing them to trafficking and exploitation
~ View from The Hill: Albanese trips, Morrison claims ignorance of huge payout in Tudge affair
~ Israel/OPT: Palestinian administrative detainees complete 100 days of boycotting Israeli courts
~ The poem as pantechnicon, the poet as polymath: John Kinsella's boundless creativity
~ Poland/Belarus: New evidence of abuses highlights ‘hypocrisy’ of unequal treatment of asylum-seekers
~ A new method of extracting ancient DNA from tiny bones reveals the hidden evolutionary history of New Zealand geckos
~ New evidence shows blood or plasma donations can reduce the PFAS 'forever chemicals' in our bodies
~ The top 3 skills needed to do a PhD are skills employers want too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter