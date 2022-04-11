Tolerance.ca
Bangladesh: School teacher detained for discussing the difference between science and religion must be immediately released

By Amnesty International
Bangladeshi authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Hriday Chandra Mondal, a schoolteacher who was arrested on charges of "hurting religious sentiment" after he discussed in the classroom the distinction between religion and science, Amnesty International said. In the discussion at school, where teachers should be free to discuss any ideas or facts without fear of


© Amnesty International


