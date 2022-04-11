Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do you shop for second-hand clothes? You're likely to be more stylish

By Louise Grimmer, Associate Head Research Performance and Senior Lecturer in Retail Marketing, University of Tasmania
Martin Grimmer, Associate Provost and Professor of Marketing, University of Tasmania
Share this article
Not only is second-hand shopping good for the planet and your wallet, our new research finds the more style-conscious you are, the more likely you are to shop for second-hand clothes and accessories.

In the 2020-21 financial year, 72% of Australians purchased at least one item of second-hand clothes – but we wanted to know more about people who were shopping second hand.

It is


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Platforms supporting Ukrainian refugees must prioritise their safety — or risk exposing them to trafficking and exploitation
~ View from The Hill: Albanese trips, Morrison claims ignorance of huge payout in Tudge affair
~ Israel/OPT: Palestinian administrative detainees complete 100 days of boycotting Israeli courts
~ The poem as pantechnicon, the poet as polymath: John Kinsella's boundless creativity
~ Poland/Belarus: New evidence of abuses highlights ‘hypocrisy’ of unequal treatment of asylum-seekers
~ A new method of extracting ancient DNA from tiny bones reveals the hidden evolutionary history of New Zealand geckos
~ New evidence shows blood or plasma donations can reduce the PFAS 'forever chemicals' in our bodies
~ The top 3 skills needed to do a PhD are skills employers want too
~ 'Just as important as English or maths': how mentoring is bringing music alive for primary school students
~ Extinct or just missing? The curious case of the native blue-grey mouse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter