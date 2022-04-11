Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Albanese trips, Morrison claims ignorance of huge payout in Tudge affair

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The first on-the-ground day of the election campaign has turned into a damaging loss for Anthony Albanese.

If Labor can find any bright side in the opposition leader’s failure to be able to specify the unemployment rate, or the cash rate, it would be that the gaffe came at the start of this six week marathon, rather than further in.

But that’s minor comfort. This was a really bad lapse. The 4% unemployment rate has been endlessly repeated around budget time.

And when Albanese had a guess, he was all over the place. “I think it’s five point, four – sorry, I’m…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


