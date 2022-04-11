Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Palestinian administrative detainees complete 100 days of boycotting Israeli courts

By Amnesty International
The 100-day boycott of Israel’s military courts by hundreds of Palestinian administrative detainees — those detained without trial or charge — underscores the need to end this cruel, unjust practice which helps maintain Israel’s system of apartheid against Palestinians, Amnesty International said today. Nearly all the 490 Palestinian administrative detainees currently being held by Israel […] The post Israel/OPT: Palestinian administrative detainees complete 100 days of boycotting Israeli courts appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


