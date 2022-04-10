New evidence shows blood or plasma donations can reduce the PFAS 'forever chemicals' in our bodies
By Mark Patrick Taylor, Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, Macquarie University
Brenton Hamdorf, Director, Strategic Research Initiatives, Macquarie University
Bruce Lanphear, Professor, Simon Fraser University
Miri Forbes, Senior Research Fellow and NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, Macquarie University
Robin Gasiorowski, Senior Lecturer and Haematologist, Macquarie University
Yordanka Krastev, Clinical Research Manager, Macquarie University
You might have heard of PFAS, a synthetic chemical found in certain legacy firefighting foams, non-stick pans, carpets, clothes and stain- or water-resistant materials and paints.
PFAS stands for “per- and poly-fluorinated alkyl substances”. These molecules, made up of chains of carbon and fluorine atoms, are nicknamed “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade in our bodies.
There is global concern about PFAS because they have been used widely, are persistent in the…
© The Conversation
