Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New evidence shows blood or plasma donations can reduce the PFAS 'forever chemicals' in our bodies

By Mark Patrick Taylor, Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, Macquarie University
Brenton Hamdorf, Director, Strategic Research Initiatives, Macquarie University
Bruce Lanphear, Professor, Simon Fraser University
Miri Forbes, Senior Research Fellow and NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, Macquarie University
Robin Gasiorowski, Senior Lecturer and Haematologist, Macquarie University
Yordanka Krastev, Clinical Research Manager, Macquarie University
You might have heard of PFAS, a synthetic chemical found in certain legacy firefighting foams, non-stick pans, carpets, clothes and stain- or water-resistant materials and paints.

PFAS stands for “per- and poly-fluorinated alkyl substances”. These molecules, made up of chains of carbon and fluorine atoms, are nicknamed “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade in our bodies.

There is global concern about PFAS because they have been used widely, are persistent in the…The Conversation


© The Conversation


