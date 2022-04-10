Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: Morrison talks risk, Albanese spruiks opportunity, in opening pitches

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
When they faced the media to deliver their opening campaign pitches on Sunday, the core messages of Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese were clear. One emphasised the risk of change, the other sold change as an opportunityThe Conversation


