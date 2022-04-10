Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

#ToxicWorkplaces: The future of youth employment in Nigeria

By Grace Adeniyi-Ogunyankin, Assistant Professor, Departments of Geography & Planning, Gender Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
Since Nigeria declared its aspiration to be one of the world’s top 20 economies by 2020, I have been doing research on the damaging impact of urban restructuring and economic growth on marginalized urban women in Ibadan, Nigeria.

However, in the past four years, my interest has widened to include the impact of the same issues on Nigerian youth. I have noticed that some youths have become “beneficiaries” of urban…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


