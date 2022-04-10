Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the Ugandan state outsources the use of violence to stay in power

By Rebecca Tapscott, Research Fellow, Graduate Institute – Institut de hautes études internationales et du développement (IHEID)
Share this article
How do authoritarian rulers survive in the context of democratic institutions? This is a long-standing puzzle that has become more pressing with the rise of authoritarianism in the 21st century.

In theory, democratic institutions should allow citizens to vote out elected officials who don’t pursue the public interest, or hold them accountable via other measures, like…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Jokowi shuts down chatter about a potential third term as President of Indonesia
~ Agriculture is linked with malaria in complex ways: evidence from 16 African countries
~ Cameroon: Arbitrarily detained person dies of cholera in Douala, other detainees at risk
~ Meet Amrit Sufi, who is helping to bring the endangered Angika language onto digital platforms
~ Why The Conversation will focus on policy over personality in this federal election campaign
~ One issue matters more to top economists than any other this election: climate change
~ Australians to vote on May 21, with Scott Morrison starting behind in the polls
~ View from the Hill: an election fought on the political low ground
~ How Labor can win the 2022 election
~ How the Coalition can win the 2022 election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter