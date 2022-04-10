Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Arbitrarily detained person dies of cholera in Douala, other detainees at risk

By Amnesty International
Share this article
At least six inmates at the New Bell prison in Douala have died of cholera since 18 February last. The latest, Rodrigue Ndagueho Koufet, who died on 7 April, had been held in arbitrary detention since September 2020 for being involved in peaceful protests. “The Cameroonian authorities must urgently take all necessary health measures to […] The post Cameroon: Arbitrarily detained person dies of cholera in Douala, other detainees at risk appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Jokowi shuts down chatter about a potential third term as President of Indonesia
~ How the Ugandan state outsources the use of violence to stay in power
~ Agriculture is linked with malaria in complex ways: evidence from 16 African countries
~ Meet Amrit Sufi, who is helping to bring the endangered Angika language onto digital platforms
~ Why The Conversation will focus on policy over personality in this federal election campaign
~ One issue matters more to top economists than any other this election: climate change
~ Australians to vote on May 21, with Scott Morrison starting behind in the polls
~ View from the Hill: an election fought on the political low ground
~ How Labor can win the 2022 election
~ How the Coalition can win the 2022 election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter