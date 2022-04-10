Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australians to vote on May 21, with Scott Morrison starting behind in the polls

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Australians brace themselves for a six-week campaign, with the Coalition starting behind Labor in the polls - but with much that can happen during the campaign.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Meet Amrit Sufi, who is helping to bring the endangered Angika language onto digital platforms
~ Why The Conversation will focus on policy over personality in this federal election campaign
~ One issue matters more to top economists than any other this election: climate change
~ View from the Hill: an election fought on the political low ground
~ How Labor can win the 2022 election
~ How the Coalition can win the 2022 election
~ As the election campaign begins, what do the polls say, and can we trust them this time?
~ Women have been at the centre of political debate in the past two years. Will they decide the 2022 election?
~ Asylum Seekers Face Real Harm from US Border Policy
~ Bangladesh: Schoolteacher detained for discussing the difference between science and religion must be immediately released
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter