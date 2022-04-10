Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from the Hill: an election fought on the political low ground

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
WIth Australia heading to the polls, this election is a contest between a desperate prime minister and an opposition leader who sometimes looks as though he has been promoted beyond his capability.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Meet Amrit Sufi, who is helping to bring the endangered Angika language onto digital platforms
~ Why The Conversation will focus on policy over personality in this federal election campaign
~ One issue matters more to top economists than any other this election: climate change
~ Australians to vote on May 21, with Scott Morrison starting behind in the polls
~ How Labor can win the 2022 election
~ How the Coalition can win the 2022 election
~ As the election campaign begins, what do the polls say, and can we trust them this time?
~ Women have been at the centre of political debate in the past two years. Will they decide the 2022 election?
~ Asylum Seekers Face Real Harm from US Border Policy
~ Bangladesh: Schoolteacher detained for discussing the difference between science and religion must be immediately released
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter