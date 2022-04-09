Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Asylum Seekers Face Real Harm from US Border Policy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Asylum seeking families attend a traditional Las Posadas event at the US-Mexico border wall, on the Mexico side, December 15, 2020, in Douglas, Arizona. © 2020 AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Following the Biden administration’s recent announcement that it would rescind an abusive Trump-era summary expulsion policy in May, the US states of Arizona, Louisiana, and Missouri this week sued to force the administration to continue turning asylum seekers away at the border. In the same vein as alarmist and xenophobic rhetoric and policies seen in Texas, the states claim that…


© Human Rights Watch -


