Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Government Shuts Down Human Rights Watch Office

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The headquarters of Russia's Ministry of Justice in Moscow, December 4, 2017. © 2017 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (Berlin) – Russia’s Justice Ministry on April 8, 2022 canceled the registration of Human Rights Watch, along with Amnesty International and 13 other offices of foreign nongovernmental organizations and foundations, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch had maintained an office in Russia for 30 years. The action was announced just days after an appeals court upheld the liquidation of Russia’s human rights giant, Memorial. “Human Rights Watch has…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cameroon Needs to Protect Prisoners from Cholera Outbreak
~ Shanghai continues citywide lockdown despite public outcry, food shortages and chaos
~ What Bolsonaro's ‘neutrality’ on Russia's invasion of Ukraine means
~ Why Ed Sheeran's court victory sounds good for the music industry
~ Behind French election tweets, the far right is hidden in plain sight
~ Rising infections, no more free tests: how 'living with COVID' could affect case numbers in England
~ Ukrainian teens' voices from the middle of war: 'You begin to appreciate what was common and boring for you'
~ Will Smith's slap shows 'honor culture' is alive and well
~ Cameroon. Arbitrarily detained person dies of cholera in Douala, other detainees at risk
~ Russia: Authorities close down Amnesty International’s Moscow Office
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter