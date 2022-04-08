Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon Needs to Protect Prisoners from Cholera Outbreak

By Human Rights Watch
At least six inmates in Cameroon’s second largest jail, the “New Bell” prison in Douala, have died since March from the country’s cholera outbreak. A bacterial disease that causes severe diarrhea and dehydration, cholera is usually spread in water and can be fatal if not quickly treated. The latest victim, 30-year-old political prisoner Rodrigue Ndagueho Koufet, died on April 7. Click to expand Image The entrance of 'New Bell' prison in Douala, Cameroon, April 2022.  © 2022 Private According to Cameroon’s health minister, 105 people have died in the outbreak since October. The…


© Human Rights Watch -


