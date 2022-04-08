Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Federal budget 2022: More defence funding in wake of Canada's F-35 about-face

By Srdjan Vucetic, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Share this article
Canada’s F-35 flip-flop amid the Ukraine war underscores the need for a far-reaching, comprehensive review of the defence, security, diplomatic and development issues facing the country.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Russia: Government Shuts Down Human Rights Watch Office
~ Cameroon Needs to Protect Prisoners from Cholera Outbreak
~ Shanghai continues citywide lockdown despite public outcry, food shortages and chaos
~ What Bolsonaro's ‘neutrality’ on Russia's invasion of Ukraine means
~ Why Ed Sheeran's court victory sounds good for the music industry
~ Behind French election tweets, the far right is hidden in plain sight
~ Rising infections, no more free tests: how 'living with COVID' could affect case numbers in England
~ Ukrainian teens' voices from the middle of war: 'You begin to appreciate what was common and boring for you'
~ Will Smith's slap shows 'honor culture' is alive and well
~ Cameroon. Arbitrarily detained person dies of cholera in Douala, other detainees at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter