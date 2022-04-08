Tolerance.ca
Russia: Authorities close down Amnesty International’s Moscow Office

By Amnesty International
Today, the Russian authorities have closed down representative offices of Amnesty International and other international NGOs. Reacting to the news, Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, said: “Amnesty’s closing down in Russia is only the latest in a long list of organizations that have been punished for defending human rights and speaking the truth […] The post Russia: Authorities close down Amnesty International’s Moscow Office appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


