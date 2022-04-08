Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

War in Ukraine: RSF’s Lviv centre steps up operational assistance to journalists in the field

By lfollea
NewsDistributing helmets, bulletproof vests and safety manuals, providing online training, psychological support and financial aid, and taking legal action – Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has been moving ahead on all possible fronts via its Press Freedom Centre in Ukraine since 11 March to meet the needs of journalists risking their lives to cover this war. As direct attacks on reporters increase in Ukraine, with a total of seven journalists now killed w


© Reporters without borders


