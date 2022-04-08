To protect wildlife from free-roaming cats, a zone defense may be more effective than trying to get every feline off the street
By Daniel Herrera, PhD Student in Environmental Science and Policy, George Mason University
Travis Gallo, Assistant Professor of Urban Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, George Mason University
A new study shows that when free-ranging cats are more than a few blocks from forested areas in cities, such as parks, they’re more likely to prey on rats than on native wildlife.
