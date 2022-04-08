Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emmanuel Macron: why France's economy may secure his re-election

By Niccolò Pisani, Professor of Strategy and International Business, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Share this article
Emmanuel Macron remains ahead in the polls as France gears up to choose its next president, even if a second term is not the formality that it appeared to be a couple of months ago. With the world going through turbulent times as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the fall-out from the COVID pandemic, the state of France’s economy and its future outlook are likely to play a key role in the election.

So…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ War, words, and worries in Central Asia
~ Pet therapy: how dogs, cats and horses help improve human wellbeing
~ Fishing, strip clubs and golf: How male-focused networking in medicine blocks female colleagues from top jobs
~ Your digital footprints are more than a privacy risk – they could help hackers infiltrate computer networks
~ Pope Francis apologized for the harm done to First Nations peoples, but what does a pope’s apology mean?
~ Oklahoma state officials resist Supreme Court ruling affirming tribal authority over American Indian country
~ UN Security Council is powerless to help Ukraine – but it's working as designed to prevent World War III
~ What is a 529 college savings plan? An economist explains
~ To protect wildlife from free-roaming cats, a zone defense may be more effective than trying to get every feline off the street
~ Kenya puts in place tougher labelling for baby foods, bottles, teats and pacifiers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter