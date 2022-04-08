Tolerance.ca
At 80, Paulin J. Hountondji is one of Africa's greatest modern thinkers

By Sanya Osha, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Humanities in Africa, University of Cape Town
When renowned Ghanaian philosopher Kwasi Wiredu passed on in early 2022, Paulin J. Hountondji was left alone to adopt the mantle of “Africa’s greatest living philosopher”. With one possible exception – Congolese philosopher and historian of ideas, V.Y. Mudimbe.

Hountondji’s long and gallant campaign to establish and disseminate an African philosophical voice is noteworthy.

