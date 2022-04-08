Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Drop politically motivated investigation against opposition MPs

By Amnesty International
Tunisian authorities have opened criminal investigations against at least 20 members of the now-dissolved parliament who took part in an online plenary session convened by parliamentarians on 30 March to protest President Kais Saied’s power grab. The post Tunisia: Drop politically motivated investigation against opposition MPs appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


