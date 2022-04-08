Tolerance.ca
Channel 4: why selling the broadcaster is a risky move for the UK government

By Steven Barnett, Professor of Communications, University of Westminster
Channel 4 first flashed onto British TV screens under the watch of a Conservative government led by Margaret Thatcher. Forty years later, in a move described by critics as “cultural vandalism”, the current Conservative government has decided to put it up for sale.

Currently owned by the public, Channel 4 was originally designed to cater to different tastes and interests, with a commitment to diversity and innovation. Commercially funded, it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


