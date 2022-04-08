Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My first hearing: a letter from Polish abortion activist Justyna

By Amnesty International
Share this article
In Poland, Justyna faces 3 years in prison for her activism on abortion. These charges must be dropped. The post My first hearing: a letter from Polish abortion activist Justyna appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Want to buy guilt-free Easter chocolate? Pick from our list of 'good eggs' that score best for the environment and child labour
~ Black pepper: healthy or not?
~ High Court win for Morrison, as he prepares to fire election starting gun
~ Channel 4: why selling the broadcaster is a risky move for the UK government
~ French election: who are the candidates running against Emmanuel Macron?
~ African countries showed disunity in UN votes on Russia: South Africa's role was pivotal
~ Bridgerton: the real 18th-century writers who used pseudonyms to stoke controversy
~ El Salvador: Sweeping New Laws Endanger Rights
~ Olivier Dubois journalist held hostage for a year in Mali
~ The legacy of Chile's last Yaghan speaker lives on
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter