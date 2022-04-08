Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olivier Dubois journalist held hostage for a year in Mali

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsOn the first anniversary of French journalist Olivier Dubois’ abduction in Mali. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Malian and French authorities to step up their efforts to obtain his release, and to do everything possible to prevent him spending a second year as a hostage, cut off from the world.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ The legacy of Chile's last Yaghan speaker lives on
~ The AFL has consistently put the women's game second. Is it the best organisation to run AFLW?
~ Obasanjo: from a Nigerian village to the pinnacle of power on the continent
~ 'She was the most important person to us' – R. Rubuntja's story shows society is still failing First Nations women
~ 'I know that you know' – 5 ways to help people with aphasia to communicate
~ How Indonesia, as G20 host, can be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine
~ How climate-friendly is an electric car? It all comes down to where you live
~ Shanghai continues citywide lock-down despite public outcry, food shortages and chaos
~ VIDEO: Handling the unexpected on the campaign trail
~ Five exciting additions to Marvel's cinematic universes – according to a comics expert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter