Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The legacy of Chile's last Yaghan speaker lives on

By Anna Luisa Daigneault
Share this article
The passing of Cristina Calderón is a loss for the Yaghan Indigenous community, but she leaves behind numerous books about her language and culture for generations of Yaghan people to come.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ The AFL has consistently put the women's game second. Is it the best organisation to run AFLW?
~ Obasanjo: from a Nigerian village to the pinnacle of power on the continent
~ 'She was the most important person to us' – R. Rubuntja's story shows society is still failing First Nations women
~ 'I know that you know' – 5 ways to help people with aphasia to communicate
~ How Indonesia, as G20 host, can be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine
~ How climate-friendly is an electric car? It all comes down to where you live
~ Shanghai continues citywide lock-down despite public outcry, food shortages and chaos
~ VIDEO: Handling the unexpected on the campaign trail
~ Five exciting additions to Marvel's cinematic universes – according to a comics expert
~ Identifying the dead after mass disasters is a crucial part of grieving. Here's how forensic experts do it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter