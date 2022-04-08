Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How climate-friendly is an electric car? It all comes down to where you live

By Robin Smit, Adjunct Associate Professor, University of Technology Sydney
Hussein Dia, Professor of Future Urban Mobility, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
Even if all passenger vehicles sold today were electric, it would take more than ten years for the Australian road fleet to be fully electric.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'She was the most important person to us' – R. Rubuntja's story shows society is still failing First Nations women
~ 'I know that you know' – 5 ways to help people with aphasia to communicate
~ How Indonesia, as G20 host, can be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine
~ Shanghai continues citywide lock-down despite public outcry, food shortages and chaos
~ VIDEO: Handling the unexpected on the campaign trail
~ Five exciting additions to Marvel's cinematic universes – according to a comics expert
~ Identifying the dead after mass disasters is a crucial part of grieving. Here's how forensic experts do it
~ Vaccine resistance has its roots in negative childhood experiences, a major study finds
~ Bangladesh: Stop Reprisals Against Victims, Activists
~ Federal budget 2022: Despite more defence funding, Canada's F-35 about-face is troubling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter