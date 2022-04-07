Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Identifying the dead after mass disasters is a crucial part of grieving. Here's how forensic experts do it

By Paola Magni, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Science, Murdoch University
As Russian forces withdraw from parts of Ukraine, reports have emerged of thousands dead and mass graves holding unknown numbers of bodies.

After many people die in human-made or natural “mass disasters”, the work of identifying…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


