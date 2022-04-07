Vaccine resistance has its roots in negative childhood experiences, a major study finds
By Richie Poulton, CNZM FRSNZ, Director: Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health & Development Research Unit (DMHDRU), University of Otago
Avshalom Caspi, Professor, Duke University
Terrie Moffitt, Nannerl O. Keohane University Professor of Psychology, Duke University
The extraordinary Dunedin longitudinal study shows vaccine resistance can be laid down before high school age in response to childhood trauma or neglect. But better early education could help.
