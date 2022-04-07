Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Stop Reprisals Against Victims, Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image RAB members in front of Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 20, 2021.  © 2021 Sipa via AP Images (New York) – Bangladesh authorities have responded to US Treasury Department sanctions on the notoriously abusive Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) by retaliating against victims’ relatives, human rights defenders and their families, and human rights organizations, 12 organizations said today. The US imposed the sanctions on the paramilitary unit and several of its current and former officials on December 10, 2021, in response to credible and widespread allegations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


