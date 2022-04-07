Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Federal budget 2022: Despite more defence funding, Canada's F-35 about-face is troubling

By Srdjan Vucetic, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Share this article
Canada’s F-35 flip-flop amid the Ukraine war underscores the need for a far-reaching, comprehensive review of the defence, security, diplomatic and development issues facing the country.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What the 2022 federal budget says about Canada’s commitment to a green recovery
~ Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution
~ Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as Supreme Court justice: 4 essential reads
~ Energy strategy: expensive nuclear power push ignores chance to cut costs of UK's electricity system
~ The pandemic had little impact on Canada's legal cannabis sales
~ Emerging tech in the food, transport and energy sector can help counter the effects of climate change
~ The next COVID wave is here. Why for some of us it's OMG and for others it's meh
~ Straight to the pool room: a love letter to The Castle on its 25th anniversary
~ Airbnb's Ukraine moment is a reminder of what the sharing economy can be
~ Friday essay: empathy or division? On the science and politics of storytelling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter