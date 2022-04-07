Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the 2022 federal budget says about Canada’s commitment to a green recovery

By Kevin Andrew, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Peter B. Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria
Basma Majerbi, Associate Professor, Peter B. Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria
Ekaterina Rhodes, Assistant Professor, School of Public Administration, University of Victoria
Every year, the federal budget outlines government spending priorities and sources of revenue for the coming year. While COVID-related spending dominated the previous two budgets, the 2022 budget comes amid new geopolitical uncertainties, including the war in Ukraine, ongoing socio-economic challenges in the wake of the pandemic, rising inflation, housing affordability, supply chain disruptions and increased pressure for accelerated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


