Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: empathy or division? On the science and politics of storytelling

By Claire Corbett, Lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
The unique power of story is like a sharp knife, writes Claire Corbett. It is neither good nor evil, but can cut both ways.The Conversation


© The Conversation


