Human Rights Observatory

Faster diagnosis of frailty in seniors aging at home is key to helping them stay independent

By Tammy O'Rourke, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Disciplines, Athabasca University
Anne Summach, Assistant Teaching Professor, Nurse Practitioner Program, Faculty of Nursing, University of Alberta
Frailty — the physical limitations of seniors living in the community — needs to be assessed before it can be addressed with social and health support. Virtual assessments can speed up this process.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


