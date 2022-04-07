Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine Recap: horror of Bucha prompts call for greater action from the west

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Only last week there was a more optimistic tone in reports coming out of Ukraine. Five weeks after Vladimir Putin had sent his troops across the border expecting a relatively swift military victory, it appeared that Ukraine’s stout defence was beginning to turn the tide and that Russian troops were being pushed back out of areas they had previously occupied. Towns such as Bucha on the north-west fringe of Kyiv might soon be liberated as Russia changed its focus to the Donbas.

Well, as we know, Ukrainian troops entered Bucha at the weekend. What had been a thriving city of 36,000 before…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


