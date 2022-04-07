Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa could achieve economic recovery, and lower emissions. Here's how

By Margaret Chitiga-Mabugu, Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
Helene Maisonnave, Professor of Economics, Université Le Havre Normandie
Martin Henseler, Research Engineer, EDEHN - Equipe d'Economie Le Havre Normandie, Université Le Havre Normandie
Ramos Emmanuel Mabugu, Professor, Sol Plaatje University
Measures adopted to control the spread of the COVID pandemic resulted in a worldwide reduction in economic activities. This benefited the environment by reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. That said, we should not lose sight of the devastating impact the measures had on poor households.

The reduction of environmental pollution has offered countries the opportunity to start from a position of reduced pollution. If sustained this should contribute to an environmentally sustainable economy in line…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


