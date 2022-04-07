Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: how forensics teams will investigate evidence of atrocities at Bucha

By Jamie Pringle, Reader in Forensic Geoscience, Keele University
Nicholas Marquez-Grant, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Anthropology, Cranfield University
Forensic investigators are reportedly already at work in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, where grisly evidence has been found that could point to war crimes committed by Russian troops during their occupation of the area.

Journalists brought in by Ukrainian troops who have retaken various towns around the capital have been shown bodies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


