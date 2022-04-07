Tolerance.ca
Cancer survival in England is not improving – here's what needs to be done

By Gordon Wishart, Visiting Professor of Cancer Surgery, Anglia Ruskin University
The disruption to cancer services during the pandemic has been a global phenomenon. In the UK, it has amplified structural failings in the delivery of cancer diagnosis and treatment that existed long…The Conversation


