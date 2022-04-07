Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Farmers are finding a new following on social media – our research suggests it could help with isolation

By Mark Riley, Reader in Geography, University of Liverpool
Bethany Robertson, Lecturer in Sociology and Social Policy, University of Leeds
New research shows using social media can provide a much-needed boost to UK farmers’ wellbeing, connectedness and mental health, and even bank balances.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation


