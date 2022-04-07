Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At least nine journalists injured during Sri Lanka protests

By asie2
Share this article
NewsAccess to social media was cut off, many journalists have been harassed or attacked by police and at least nine have been injured in the course of the anti-government protests under way in Sri Lanka since 31 March. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the government to let the media do its job, as this would help to end the crisis in the best manner possible. The suppression of news and information was almost certainly the Sri Lankan government’s undeclared goal when it blocked social media throughout the island on 3 April, at a time when a curfew had


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Climate change, mental health services, a better education system: what marginalised young people told us needs to be fixed
~ Another day, another flood: preparing for more climate disasters means taking more personal responsibility for risk
~ Congo Jails 12 Activists as Repression Intensifies in the East
~ Qatar: Security guards subjected to forced labour
~ Greece Using Other Migrants to Expel Asylum Seekers
~ Blair Witch, Cloverfield and Archive 81: horror's love affair with the 'found footage' technique
~ What has Morrison's 'big stick' to cut power bills achieved? Nothing, as far we can tell
~ Remind me again, why is salt bad for you?
~ Aus-NZ refugee deal is a bandage on a failed policy. It's time to end offshore processing
~ IPCC report: how New Zealand could reduce emissions faster and rely less on offsets to reach net zero
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter